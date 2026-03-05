Commissioner Mo Ivory sparks debate after bailing inmates out of Fulton jail

article

Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory is gaining national attention online after posting a video of herself bonding three people out of the Fulton County Jail this week.

What we know:

Ivory posted the video to social media Tuesday afternoon, garnering thousands of likes and comments within hours. In the footage, Ivory is seen approaching the jail clerk to request the release of three non-violent offenders held on low bonds. Ivory paid $85 per inmate—totaling $255—to secure their release. She noted that while it costs taxpayers approximately $115 per night to house an inmate, these individuals remained incarcerated simply because they lacked the funds to pay their bail.

In her video, Ivory highlighted the ongoing overcrowding crisis at the Rice Street facility, stating that on the day of her visit, 67 people were sleeping on the floor.

"I promise to come back and keep on doing that every year, and you can too. It's a way to help," Ivory told her followers.

Local perspective:

Ivory’s actions were limited by Georgia Senate Bill 63, which went into effect July 1, 2024. The law restricts individuals and organizations from bailing out more than three people per year unless they are a professional bonding company. Ivory cited this specific legal limit as the reason she only assisted three people, though she urged others to do the same.

What they're saying:

Public reaction to the post has been largely supportive, with many commenters on TikTok and Facebook expressing interest in starting their own bail efforts. However, some critics raised concerns about the risks of bailing out strangers or the potential for increased crime. Others pointed out the systemic issues of poverty, with one commenter noting that for some homeless individuals, the jail provides a roof and food that they lack on the street.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for comment regarding the current number of inmates sleeping on the floor and Sheriff Patrick Labat’s stance on the commissioner's initiative.