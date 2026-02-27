Atlanta small businesses prep for $503M World Cup economic windfall this June

The Brief Atlanta anticipates a $503 million economic impact from the upcoming World Cup matches starting this June. Invest Atlanta offers small business loans up to $15,000 with no repayments until after the tournament. Local entrepreneurs are using city funding to upgrade infrastructure and patios to accommodate the global influx of tourists.



With the first World Cup match in Atlanta fast approaching this June, city leaders and local entrepreneurs are racing to turn a projected $503 million economic impact into long-term growth for small businesses.

What we know:

While the tournament promises a massive influx of tourists, some local shops are still working to get match-day ready. To bridge the gap, the city’s economic development agency, Invest Atlanta, has launched a specialized loan program, "Atlanta Business Readiness Loan Fund," designed to help small businesses handle the surge.

"We created a small business loan fund just for those businesses in mind," said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, CEO of Invest Atlanta. "The ranges are anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 at 3% interest rate."

To lower the barrier for entry, the loans require no repayments until after the tournament concludes in August. Business owners are, however, required to provide a 5% match to participate.

Why you should care:

In the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, Miss Conduck, a two-year-old Caribbean restaurant, is already putting those funds to work. Owner and chef Emily James, who brings flavors from Trinidad and Tobago by way of Brooklyn, views the tournament as a chance to hook international visitors for the long haul.

"I’m Trinidadian, and I’m nosy, so I love to talk to people," James said. "Where you from, you know? You know, what do you think about the area? Have you been to New York? Have you been to Trinidad? Have you went to Jamaica?"

The restaurant’s operations manager, Latoya Franklin, said the loan is being used to overhaul the facility's physical space before fans arrive.

"It’s gonna allow us to fix some infrastructure things with our facility, as well as beautify our patio, which we’re gonna be utilizing a lot, especially during those match days," Franklin said. "Think of like a box suite, but at Miss Conduck."

Chef Emily James prepares her restaurant, Miss Conduck, for the $503 million World Cup economic surge by utilizing the Atlanta Business Readiness Loan Fund in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood on February 27, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

With Haiti already scheduled to play in Atlanta and Jamaica remains a possibility, Caribbean-owned businesses like James’s are bracing for a high-energy summer.

What's next:

City officials believe the investment in these small storefronts is vital to showcasing the city's identity on a global stage. Beyond the immediate revenue, the goal is to leave a lasting impression of Atlanta's "Southern culture" and history.

"What is so exciting about the World Cup is we believe that the economic impact is about $503 million," Klementich said. "So people are gonna come and have the opportunity to spend, engage and learn about all of the amazing history here."

What you can do:

Small businesses can apply at InvestAtlanta.com.