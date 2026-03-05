Missing Peachtree City fisherman's body found near Mississippi island
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. - A Peachtree City community is mourning a man who died after going missing during a fishing trip along the Alabama coast.
What we know:
Authorities say 54-year-old Travis White was reported missing when he did not return from the trip. His boat was later found Tuesday near the Dauphin Island Bridge in Alabama, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division.
What we don't know:
After hours of search and rescue efforts, his body was discovered Wednesday near Petit Bois Island in Mississippi. Officials say the cause of death remains under investigation.