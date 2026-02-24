Decatur launches WatchFest ‘26 volunteer program

article

Organizers of Decatur WatchFest ‘26 have announced the launch of a volunteer program to support a 34-day celebration tied to FIFA World Cup 2026™.

What we know:

Leaders say 350 volunteers will be selected and trained to assist with concerts, community events and serve as ambassadors for the city during the monthlong festivities. The event will feature free music, games, activities and food and beverages on and around the newly renovated Decatur Square.

Every day of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be marked in Decatur, with games shown at official WatchFest soccer pubs and restaurants. Pre- and post-match concerts will take place on the square and include both national and local acts.

Volunteer registration opens Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at DecaturWatchFest26.com/volunteer.

The concert series will kick off June 11 with Big Boi, continue June 25 with The War And Treaty and conclude July 19 with Decatur’s own Indigo Girls. Additional local bands are expected to be announced later. The music lineup is produced in partnership with Amplify My Community, which also produces the annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ runs from June 11 through July 19, 2026. Eight matches are scheduled to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Organizers say Decatur, accessible by MARTA, will join the greater Atlanta area in celebrating the international tournament.

Decatur WatchFest is a partnership between the City of Decatur, the Decatur Downtown Development Authority and the Decatur Tourism Bureau.