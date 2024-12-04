Alicia Witt brings holiday spirit to Decatur’s Eddie’s Attic

Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, but actress and musician Alicia Witt is definitely part of that royal family.

Following her starring roles in a string of popular Hallmark Christmas movies (and fresh off the horror hit "Longlegs"), Witt has now released her first full-length Christmas album, "I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You." Currently on tour to promote the album, Witt will perform at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur on Dec. 8.

"I really put so much time, so much of my heart in it, this whole year," says Witt of the album. "Truly, there isn’t a single aspect of the album that I haven’t overseen. I did produce it, and I’m so proud of it."

Witt's original tracks include the coy, piano-driven title song and the quirky "Weird Time of Year," which describes the holidays from the perspective of a house pet.

"I’ve always thought our dogs and cats are so confused at Christmastime. Suddenly, we’ve got a tree in the middle of the living room, furniture’s moved all over the place," explains Witt. "The way I think we can really bring this idea to life is to collect videos and photos from fans of their dogs and cats in various states of disarray and bewilderment at the holidays."

Alicia Witt at Neons "Longlegs" Los Angeles Premiere After Party at The Bourbon Room on July 08, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for Neon)

Witt says her idea is to create a fan-made music video using those photos and videos of listeners’ dogs and cats, which may be posted to social media using #WeirdTimeOfYear and tagging the singer.

"If we get enough of them, maybe it’ll be a whole video of Georgia dogs and cats," said the artist.

Alicia Witt will take the stage at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets start at $39.50 and may be purchased here.