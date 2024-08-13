Decatur Board of Education swears in first-ever student representative

Decatur High School senior Sophia D'Elena will become the first-ever student representative to sit on the Board of Education for the City Schools of Decatur.

Her duties will include attending and participating in all school board meetings, except for executive sessions, to provide input on initiatives from a student's perspective. She'll receive course credit for her time.

According to local reports, D'Elena will also have an apprentice. Nia Batra, who is currently a junior at DHS, will spend the school year learning and preparing to become the student rep next year. Eventually, student reps will serve a term of two years.

Generation Z is continuing to prove its investment and interest in taking the future into its own hands. At just 21, Brooke Huckaby became the youngest female mayor ever elected in Georgia history. Political experts have also pointed out that younger voters could effectively decide the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, making unprecedented efforts to appeal to Gen-Z.

D'Elena will be sworn in at the Elizabeth Wilson School Support Center at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.