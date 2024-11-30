Man shot near Decatur liquor store

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting they say took place outside a liquor store in Decatur.

The officers were flagged down near Big Man Package Store on Candler Road at 3:12 p.m. Saturday. That's where they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a "life-threatening injury."

The initial investigation shows the victim was standing next to the liquor store when an unnamed suspect approached him from across the street and shot him.

This is an ongoing investigation.