Debate continues on tightening Atlanta youth curfew

As youth violence continues to surge in our community one Atlanta City Council member says she is not giving up on a plan to make the teen curfew in Atlanta stricter.

The curfew has been a hot topic in recent weeks following a string of violence involving young people.

Council member Keisha Waites says the current 11 p.m. curfew for children 16 and under should be more restrictive.

FULTON COUNTY BOARD APPROVES NEW CURFEW FOR TEENS AFTER 'INCREASE IN YOUTH VIOLENCE'

She wants an 8 p.m. curfew instead.

Mayor Andre Dickens says that is not practical. There are too many practices and games at that time.

He says it could also open the door for racial profiling.