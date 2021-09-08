Death of two inmates at Gwinnett jail under investigation, GBI says

State authorities have been called in to investigate the deaths of two inmates at the Gwinnett County Jail.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office contacted the GBI on September 6 after finding the pair unresponsive in their cell.

The inmates have been identified as Ian Longshore, 36, of Stone Mountain, and Corey Bryant, 22, of Decatur. Longshore was pronounced dead, and Bryant was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to the GBI, a white powdery substance was found during a search of Longshore and Bryant’s cell. The substance has been sent to the GBI crime lab for testing, and the testing is in progress.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be provided to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.

