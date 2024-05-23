Police investigating death at South Fulton apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a death at an apartment complex in South Fulton.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that they were called to the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Drive overnight.

According to investigators, the victim had gotten into a fight at the apartment complex on Monday.

"Witnesses advised that he was bruised, but also has a significant drug abuse history," a spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department tell FOX 5.

Officials say the man was then later found unresponsive.

Investigators and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the man's cause of death.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department.