Death investigation after man found hanging at the Carter Center

A death investigation is underway after a man was found hanging outside the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE around 4:45 p.m. Atlanta police said the officers found a man hanging by a piece of clothing. Police said he was dead at the scene.

Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play and believe the man committed suicide.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official manner of death.

