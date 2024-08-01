Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Walker County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, Upson County, Henry County, Madison County, Murray County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Greene County, Jasper County, Polk County, Dade County, Hall County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gordon County, Banks County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Pike County, Newton County, Cobb County, South Fulton County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Morgan County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Floyd County, Butts County

Person shot to death at West Midtown student lofts, police investigating

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 10:25am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta Police Department officers at the Westmar Student Lofts on West Marietta Street. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a West Midtown student housing center on Thursday.

Officials are at the scene at the Westmar Student Lofts on the 800 block of West Marietta Street in West Midtown.

While details about the shooting are limited, officials have confirmed that the victim in the case has been declared dead.

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Atlanta private student housing location has seen multiple shootings in the past few years. In May 2023, a man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was shot while handing a gun to a friend during a party.

A 24-year-old man was killed at the complex in April 2022. Months later, officials say the suspected gunman was arrested at a traffic stop in New York.

If you have any information about the recent shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department. 