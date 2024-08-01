Person shot to death at West Midtown student lofts, police investigating

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a West Midtown student housing center on Thursday.

Officials are at the scene at the Westmar Student Lofts on the 800 block of West Marietta Street in West Midtown.

While details about the shooting are limited, officials have confirmed that the victim in the case has been declared dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Atlanta private student housing location has seen multiple shootings in the past few years. In May 2023, a man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was shot while handing a gun to a friend during a party.

A 24-year-old man was killed at the complex in April 2022. Months later, officials say the suspected gunman was arrested at a traffic stop in New York.

If you have any information about the recent shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.