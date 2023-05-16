Man shot in stomach after handing friend gun at Atlanta party, police say

article

One man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot during a party at an Atlanta student housing center early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. at the Westmar Student Lofts on the 800 block of West Marietta Street in West Midtown.

According to investigators with the Atlanta Police Department, the victim handed a gun to a friend to look at. That's when police say the gun went off, shooting the man in the stomach.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. At the last report, he was in stable condition.

Police have not said if they will charge anyone in connection with the shooting.

This is the second time this month that police have been called to the student lofts. On May 10, detectives told FOX 5 they were investigating an "incident," but gave no other information.