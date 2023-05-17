Argument between employees ends in deadly shootout at Forsyth County furniture store

A fight between employees at a Forsyth County furniture store ended with one man dead and another fighting for his life Wednesday morning.

Authorities with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the deadly double shooting, which happened around 8 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ivy Street.

According to deputies, the incident began as an argument between two temporary employees at the Ernie Morris Enterprises office furniture store.

At some point, officials say the two employees each went to their vehicles, retrieved firearms, and began firing at each other.

When the bullets stop flying, one man was dead and another was critically injured. Officials have not confirmed that the two victims are the two employees who were in the argument.

At this time, investigators have not released any information about what the fight was about.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies interview multiple witnesses at the scene.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.