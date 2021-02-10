Deadly shooting shuts down I-85 in Midtown Atlanta

article

A deadly shooting has shut down Interstate 85 in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that a victim was found shot in the head in the roadway near the high-occupancy vehicle lane close to the exit ramp to Interstate 75.

Officials said another person was shot but did not give an update on their condition.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

The shooting has shut down all lanes of southbound I-85 at this time. If you are commuting, officials suggest you prepare for delays or try alternative routes.

Advertisement

Officials estimate delays will remain on the interstate for at least a couple of hours.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.