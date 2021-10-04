Expand / Collapse search
Detectives investigating man found shot to death on Clayton County road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Clayton County Sunday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to reports of a person shot in the area of Roy Huie Road and Westbury Road around 8:11 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, officers found the body of a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Clayton County Police Department.

