Man shot to death near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Police say that officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.