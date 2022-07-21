Two men dead in shooting near Gwinnett County lake, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a double homicide in a Snellville neighborhood early Thursday morning.

While details about the murders are limited, police tell FOX 5 that at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on Lake Drive near Norris Lake.

When law enforcement agents got on the scene, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Both the Gwinnett County Police Department's Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are on the scene processing evidence left behind.

Police have not released the names of the two victims or the circumstances behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).