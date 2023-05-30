Woman gunned down in 'targeted' shooting on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead

A woman was found dead in the back of an Uber SUV after an early morning shooting in northeast Atlanta.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead.

The woman's body was found in the backseat of a black Cadillac Escalade Uber, which was riddled with bullets.

Her identity has not yet been released. Police say she was targeted.

It is unclear who else was riding in the SUV at the time, but authorities believe there were multiple shooters.

Atlanta police have closed off the area between Piedmont Road and Adina Drive.

Details are limited, but police say two other locations on Cheshire Bridge Road between I-85 and Buford Highway and Lenox Road at Buford Highway may be connected.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.