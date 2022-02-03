Arrest made in deadly shooting stemming from dispute over construction noise at apartment, police say

A day after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, devastated family members gathered at the scene demanding justice for Anastazio Jeronimo.

"The way that he got killed, worse than an animal. He just came to do some work. How could someone do that to him," the victim's brother said.

Police are investigating a shooting at 1935 Alison Court. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The 43-year-old Brookhaven man was killed, and a second contractor wounded while working in the basement of this apartment building at the Premier Apartments on the 1900 block of Alison Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Trevion DeShawn Webb in connection with the shooting. He reportedly opened fire on the workers after arguing with the victims about the noise.

Trevion DeShawn Webb (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

"They're always at the blue door right there. They're always there working and doing their thing. Their trucks parked out of everyone's way. Nice fellas", resident Tim Donaldson said of the victims. "What you want to shoot a worker, guy out here working supporting his family? Why would you do that?"

The murdered man's family is demanding justice.

"I want justice for my brother," the victim's brother said.

Webb was charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail without bond.

