1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting a SW Atlanta apartments, police say

The Atlanta Police Department said officers are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday in southwest Atlanta.

Police were at 1935 Alison Court where at around 2:10 p.m. officer found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said both men were hospitalized and on died from his injuries.

Details are limited, but SKY FOX 5 flew over the apartment complex and saw a large section of the parking lot taped off with crime scene tape and at least two Atlanta Police Department squad cars.

Officers were investigating an area behind one building that was next to Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway.

