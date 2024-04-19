Police investigating deadly shooting in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Cooper Street.

Officials have shared few details about the investigation, but FOX 5 cameras saw detectives and a medical examiner on the scene.

It is possible the deadly incident happened at a homeless encampment near the end of the street.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.

