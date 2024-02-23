Deadly shooting at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta on Friday evening.

Officers were called out around 8:30 p.m. to 630 Travis Street NW.

The road in front of the museum and adjacent parking lot were blocked by police officers, but the focus of investigators appeared to be in the parking lot.

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting outside the Trap Music Museum located on Travis Street NW on Feb. 23, 2024.

Few details have been released about the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been announced.

Previous incidents at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta

Four people were shot at the same location in May 2021. An Uber driver caught the shooting unfolding during the early morning hours. Police say the four were walking to their cars when shots were fired.

In July of that same year, a teen was rushed to the hospital after an accidental shooting.

The Trap Music Museum has interactive exhibits and an escape room. The museum pays tribute to the popular music genre and is partially owned by Atlanta native and artist T.I.