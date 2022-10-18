1 killed in I-85 road rage crash in Gwinnett County, police say

article

Investigators say road rage is to blame for a deadly crash along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:39 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 between Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Beaver Ruin Road. Gwinnett County police say a white Nissan SUV and white passenger car were involved in the dangerous rolling dispute down the busy highway.

Investigators say the two vehicles collided, sending the car into the median concrete barrier and then flipping several times. The driver of that vehicles was ejected from the car.

The crash shut down all lanes of traffic for about two hours and led to traffic backups through the afternoon commute and on into the early evening hours.

All lanes of traffic along I-85 SB in Gwinnett County was routed off the highway after a deadly road rage crash on Oct. 18, 2022. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released. It was not immediately known if any charges would be filed.

The incident remains under investigation.