Man dies in Peachtree Corners gas station shooting, police say

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting a Peachtree Corners gas station.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station located along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. at Jimmy Carter Blvd., according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Few details have been released, but police say one man has been killed in the shooting.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

