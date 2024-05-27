Deadly Paulding County house fire under investigation

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Multiple agencies are investigating a deadly house fire along Legend Drive in Paulding County on May 27, 2024. (FOX 5)

A house fire in Paulding County claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman on Memorial Day. What sparked the fire is now under investigation.

Paulding County firefighters were called out shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a home along Legend Drive after a man called 911 to report his wife was trapped in the bedroom during the blaze. The woman, who was confined to bed due to a disability, was not able to escape the home.

Firefighters worked quickly to locate the woman through the heat and the smoke in the home. After reaching her, they were able to get her to the front yard, where medics worked to try to revive her. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of the fire are under investigation. The Paulding County Fire and Rescue, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the State of Georgia’s Fire Marshal’s Office are collaborating in the investigation.

The name of the woman has not been released.