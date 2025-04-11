Crews battle deadly overnight fire at NW Atlanta apartments

article

At least one person is dead after a fire overnight at a northwest Atlanta apartment building.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at a complex on the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras saw crime scene tape blocking the entrance to the complex and Atlanta police at the scene.

While details about the fire remain limited, officials have confirmed that they found at least one body inside one of the units.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or said if they believe his or her death is suspicious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.