1 killed in triple shooting at Clayton County mobile home park

An overnight shooting at a Clayton County mobile home park leaves one man dead and sends two people to the hospital.

The deadly shots were fired late Sunday night on Museum Circle in the Tara Mobile Home Park, which is off of Tara Boulevard.

By the time police arrived, it was too late to save one of the victims. He died in a grassy area in front of one of the homes.

Across the street, a silver car hit another house. We don't know what role it played in the shooting. Both that car and a white Mercedes were later towed to police headquarters.

Police remove a rifle from the crime scene

No information has been given out about the man who died, nor have we been told the condition of the surviving victims. Police haven't said if they know a motive for the shooting or have a suspect description.

Police could be seen processing and then removing a rifle from the crime scene, which left the street littered with evidence markers. Detectives canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses and other possible evidence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Clayton County Police.

