1 killed in head-on wrong way crash along I-20 in Atlanta

One person was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into on-coming traffic along Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Saturday morning, Atlanta police say.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic along I-20 near Boulevard SE. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles which appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision.

Officers say one person was found not responsive. Medics later pronounced them dead at the scene.

Investigators say the crash was a result of a wrong way driver, but did not say if the person killed was the driver of that wrong-way vehicle, the driver of the second vehicle, or a passenger. It was also not immediately clear if anyone will be charged.

Investigators have not revealed if they believe alcohol was involved in the crash or not.

Traffic in the area was shutdown for a couple of hours as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.