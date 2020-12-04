Deadly house fire under investigation in northwest Atlanta

Fire investigators are working to learn what caused a house fire that claimed the life of one person in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire responded in the 8 a.m. hour Friday to find the front of a home engulfed in flames near Cairo Street and North Avenue.

Firefighters pulled one person, a male, out of the home, but were unable to revive him.

Because of his condition, they were not able to estimate his age.

Investigators believe it was a vacant property because the home was boarded up, and they're working to determine why the man was inside.

Earlier this week, first responders doused a fire a few minutes away at a vacant property on Griffin Street, according to Sgt. Cortez Stafford. Everyone inside the home managed to escape, and firefighters rescued a dog, trapped inside.

Officials say as temperatures drop they're finding more people trying to utilize vacant spaces to keep warm. Officials are encouraging people to instead turn to the city's warming shelter during winter months.

