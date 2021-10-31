Deadly hit-and-run on Oconee County highway involved bicycle, deputy says

State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash involving a bicycle on Highway 78 near Clotfelter Road.

Investigators arrived at the scene at about 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

Deputies said they made contact with the victim's family but did not provide their name.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the crash to contact investigators 706-552-4439.

