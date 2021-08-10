South Fulton police investigate deadly gas station double shooting

A late-night shooting at a City of South Fulton gas station leaves one man dead and sends another to the hospital.

Police were called out to the Shell at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Old National Highway around 11:30 Monday night. Arriving officers found one victim already dead. The other was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in the case and police haven't released any possible motive. Nor have they given out a suspect description. Detectives could be seen combing the gas station for clues during the overnight hours.

Loved ones of the victims showed up to the scene, understandably upset over what happened. Police haven't released any information about the victims, including their names, age or if they lived in the area.

