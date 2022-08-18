Lanes re-open after crash causes shutdown on I-20

article

All lanes on Interstate 20 westbound have re-opened after police investigated a crash.

DeKalb County police said a driver was ejected through a windshield and hit by a car on I-20 westbound near Glenwood Avenue. An ambulance was arrived at the scene at around 6:50 a.m.

Police had several lanes open shortly after the crash but shut down all lanes at around 6:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unclear and the estimated time to clear the wreck is unknown.

Delays on I-20 westbound backed up to Flat Shoals Road. Traffic also slowed on Glenwood Avenue toward the on-ramp to I-20 westbound.