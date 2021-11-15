Delays continue after crash kills 2, shuts down I-285 westbound

article

A deadly crash on Interstate 285 has continued to cause major delays Monday morning.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that they are investigating a deadly collision on the southbound Perimeter on I-285 westbound between Flat Shoals Road and Bouldercrest Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when a male driver struck another car from behind. The female driver of the other car and a female passenger died from their injuries in the crash. A male passenger in the second car has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The male driver, who has not been identified, is at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges against him are pending.

The crash closed all lanes of the interstate during the investigation and traffic was diverted off at Flat Shoals Road. As of 8:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared but delays remained.

Drivers should expect major delays and should use Interstate 20 as an alternative route.

