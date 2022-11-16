Deadly crash shuts down I-85 NB at GA-400 for hours

article

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound that killed a man early Wednesday morning near GA-400.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that the deadly crash happened just after 2 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-85 close to Lindbergh Drive.

Officials say the victim, identified as a man in his early 20s, lost control of his vehicle, left the road, and crashed into concrete median. The man was ejected from his vehicle in the crash. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators have not released what caused the man to have the accident or his name.

Another vehicle swerved to try and avoid the accident and was damaged, but police have not given any information about the condition of that driver.

The accident shut down all lanes of I-85 for hours as crews worked on the scene. As of 5:45 a.m., all lanes have been reopened.