GA-400 reopened after deadly crash near Holcomb Bridge Road

Police are at the scene of a deadly crash that shut down the northbound lanes of GA-400 early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened on GA-400 northbound between the exits to Northridge Road and Holcomb Bridge Road.

Roswell police have confirmed that two people have died in the crash. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators have not said how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or what led up to the deadly crash.

The crash shut down GA-400 for several hours while crews work at the scene. The freeway has since been reopened.

Drivers should prepare for major delays and use Roswell Road or Highway 141 as alternate routes to avoid the shutdown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.