Police investigating deadly crash on Downtown Connector

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly crash on the Downtown Connector overnight.

Officials say the crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday on Interstate 85 near the exit to 17th Street.

Police have not shared many details about the crash other than to confirm that it was fatal.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The crash shut down multiple lanes on the interstate in the early morning hours of Memorial Day. It has since been reopened.