1 dead, 2 rescued from burning home in Coweta County

One person is dead, and two others are recovering after having to be rescued from a burning home Friday night in Coweta County.

According to Coweta County Fire Rescue, crews responded just after 9 p.m. to the residence located along Sargent Farmer Street. They say the home was completely engulfed in flames.

GHOSTFACE GANGSTERS CONVICTED IN DEATH OF BRAVE TEEN DEFENDING HOME DURING HOME INVASION

Two people were pulled out of the home and taken to an Atlanta area hospital. One other person was reported deceased at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the front of the home, but are still working to identify the cause.