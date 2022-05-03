Expand / Collapse search

Deadly car fire shuts down part of I-285

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:08AM
College Park
FOX 5 Atlanta

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - At least one person has died in a car fire that shut down part of Interstate 285 in College Park Tuesday morning. 

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that crews are working a car fire with possible explosions on the southbound lanes of the interstate at I-85. 

The fire, which started around 5:30 a.m., has blocked multiple lanes on the interstate.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire or identified the victim.

Drivers should expect major delays and should try to plan alternate routes around the area. 