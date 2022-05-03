Deadly car fire shuts down part of I-285

At least one person has died in a car fire that shut down part of Interstate 285 in College Park Tuesday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that crews are working a car fire with possible explosions on the southbound lanes of the interstate at I-85.

The fire, which started around 5:30 a.m., has blocked multiple lanes on the interstate.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire or identified the victim.

Drivers should expect major delays and should try to plan alternate routes around the area.