Dead man found shot in burning car on NW Atlanta street

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are investigating a death of a man found shot in a burning vehicle early Monday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say officers were called to the 2,300 block of Sisk Street NW after reports of a vehicle fire resulting from a crash with a parked car.

When they arrived, officers found the burning vehicle on the street.

After fire crews extinguished the blaze, officials say they found a man dead in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, has been removed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

Investigators are now working to determine how the man died.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call Atlanta police.

