DEA confirms active investigation at Forest Park house
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The Drug Enforcement Agency has confirmed that they are working on an active investigation at a Forest Park home.
FOX 5 cameras were there last night as police centered in on a house along Cone Road.
Video from the scene shows crews in hazmat suits and officials pulling several bags full of a white substance and other items from the home.
The DEA said that the case is "active and being prosecuted federally," but has not released any other details in the investigation.