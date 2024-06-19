19-year-old shot to death at Georgia club, GBI investigating

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old at a Sumter County nightclub over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 15, Sumter County deputies responded to reports of a double shooting at the Low Key club on the 100 block of Main Street in De Soto, Georgia.

At the scene, deputies found 19-year-old Americus resident Destiny Adams and another victim shot.

Medics rushed both victims to Phoebe Sumter Hospital for treatment, but officials say Adams was not able to recover from her injuries.

An autopsy has been performed on Adams' body at the GBI Medical Examiner's Office in Macon.

The investigation into Adams' death remains ongoing.

The GBI is asking anyone who may have been at the club at the time of the shooting or has information about the violence to call its regional investigative office in Americus at (229) 931-2439, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094 or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.