Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Dawson County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Pike County

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser restores mask mandates indoors – regardless of vaccination status

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 hours ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Masks are back in DC, mayor announces

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday restored masked mandates - regardless of vaccination status.

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday that mask mandates are once again in effect indoors in the nation’s capital for everyone over the age of 2 – regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

READ MORE: DC professional sports franchises continue to struggle with COVID-19, vaccinations

The mandate will go into effect on July 31 at 5 a.m.

Indoor mask mandate to be reinstated in DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday that mask mandates are once again in effect indoors in the nation’s capital for everyone over the age of 2 – regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has more.

READ MORE: Smithsonian to require masks indoors once again as COVID-19 delta variant spreads

The mayor’s announcement comes in the wake of new Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding masks.

DC Health's Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt says the daily case rate has gone up five-fold since the beginning of July. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The District is currently ranked at "substantial" for its rate of transmission as the delta variant of the novel coronavirus spread across the country.

Cases are soaring nationwide with the arrival of the variant, primarily among the unvaccinated.

The mayor says new vaccine incentives like Visa gift cards and AirPods are going to schools with 12 to 17-year-olds because they’re seeing news cases highest among five to 14-year-olds and 20 to 35-year-olds.

Bowser is also is still encouraging people to go out to their favorite restaurants as you can take the mask off inside to eat and drink. 