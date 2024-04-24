2 injured, man arrested after stabbing at DeKalb County home, police say

article

Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing two people at a DeKalb County home early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that they were called to the 3900 block of Day Trail North at around 7 a.m. after reports of a person being stabbed.

Inside the home, officers found two people who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the two victims to a local hospital. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Officers say they quickly located the man suspected of the stabbing at the scene and detained him without any incident.

Investigators believe the man got into a domestic dispute with two family members that escalated into violence.

The man is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.