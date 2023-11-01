Expand / Collapse search
Day of the Dead festival returns to Oakland Cemetery

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Oakland Cemetery hosting Dia de Muertos festival

Oakland Cemetery is hosting its 2nd Dia de Muertos festival on Sunday.

ATLANTA - If you missed last year’s Día de Muertos Festival at Historic Oakland Cemetery, you missed a vibrant celebration filled with music, dancing, costumes, and face-painting.

But don’t feel too badly: this Sunday, it’s all happening again.

Historic Oakland Cemetery will host its second consecutive Día de Muertos Festival this weekend, honoring the tradition of Day of the Dead right here in Atlanta. Organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture, the event features live entertainment, food, crafts, and decorated altars (or, ofrendas) paying tribute to family and friends who have passed away. Dressing up is also encouraged; there will be a Catrinas and Catrins costume contest, with first place prizes for both kids and adults!

Thousands expected at Day of the Dead festival

Historic Oakland Cemetery is hosting a Day of the Dead festival again this year and thousands of people are expected at the free celebration in the cemetery.

"There’s no better place," says Historic Oakland Foundation executive director Richard Harker when asked about hosting the festival at the cemetery. "Every day here at Oakland, we try to celebrate life and honor the dead." 

Day of the Dead, of course, is traditionally celebrated on the first two days of November, and is a joyful holiday dedicated to honoring the lives and memories of loved ones who have passed on. Originating in Mexico, Day of the Dead is now celebrated in countries around the world.

The Día de Muertos Festival is happening Sunday, November 5th from Noon to 5:00 p.m., and admission is free. For more information on the event, click here. And for a sneak peek at this year’s festivities, click the video player in this article!