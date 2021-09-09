Officials cancel alert at Dawsonville outlet mall after alleged threat

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office canceled a treat alert that prompted people to evacuate a busy outlet mall in Dawsonville due to the investigation of an alleged bomb threat.

Authorities evacuated the North Georgia Premium Outlets on Georgia Highway 400 on Thursday afternoon.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn additional details of the investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

