Officials cancel alert at Dawsonville outlet mall after alleged threat
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. - The Dawson County Sheriff's Office canceled a treat alert that prompted people to evacuate a busy outlet mall in Dawsonville due to the investigation of an alleged bomb threat.
Authorities evacuated the North Georgia Premium Outlets on Georgia Highway 400 on Thursday afternoon.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn additional details of the investigation.
