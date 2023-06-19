Daughter of Newnan man determined to find justice after his murder

Not only was 60-year-old Willie Charles Hunter a lifelong mason, pouring concrete for a living, but also building a strong foundation for the people in his life.

"He was a good person. Everybody knows my daddy," said Chalisa Hunter, his daughter. "They called my daddy Rock because he could lay concrete."

Police believe a 52-year-old man named Frederick Lee Tucker shot and killed Hunter on Friday around 2 p.m. near the corner of Salbide Avenue and Thompson Street, about a block and half off of the downtown square.

A dog was also killed and a woman was hurt when she was hit in the leg.

"You know, when somebody needs to talk, they call rock," Chalisa’s wife said.

The GBI joined investigators with the Newnan Police Department in executing a search warrant on the home where the man was found shot to death.

Tucker has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to animals among other charges.

"It happened Friday, so you know right before Father’s Day," Chalisa said. "Now I don’t have a dad. It’s just sad."

