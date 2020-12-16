Dates, times for early voting at State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium

State Farm Arena and Merceds-Benz Stadium are official early voting locations for all registered voters of Fulton County for the January 5 U.S. Senate runoff election.

State Farm Arena will host early voting Dec. 14-19 before voting moves to Merceds-Benz Stadium Dec. 22-30.

Dates & Hours

At State Farm Arena:

Monday, Dec. 14 - Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Tuesday, Dec. 22 - Wednesday, Dec. 23: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24 - Friday, Dec. 25: No Voting

Saturday, Dec. 26: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27: Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28 - Wednesday, Dec. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Directions & Parking

At State Farm Arena:

Free voter parking is available at the Centennial Sapphire Deck located at the corner of Marietta and Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW. Voters will enter arena at Gate 2 (behind ATLANTA letters). ADA/Mobility Impaired voter parking is available on State Farm Drive and voters will enter arena at Gate 5.

At Merdeces-Benz Stadium:

Free voter parking is available at the Silver Deck.

For more information, visit https://www.statefarmarena.com/about-the-arena/early-voting or https://mercedesbenzstadium.com/voting/.