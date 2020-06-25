Data shows steady increase this week in confirmed Georgia COVID-19 cases

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Georgia have been on a steady increase all week after seeing a spike over the weekend, data shows.

Across the state, new confirmed coronavirus cases continued an upward trend this week, averaging about 1,700 new cases per day. Thursday afternoon saw an increase of 1,714 within a 24-hour period, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The total confirmed cases was at 71,095 since the start of the pandemic.

Total deaths were 2,745, an increase of 47 over Wednesday’s reported numbers. Hospitalizations increased by 144 to 10,457 current patients.

As of Thursday, Gwinnett County leads the state in the number of confirmed cases with 7,223 and Fulton County has seen the most deaths from the pandemic with 309.

Testing also jumped overnight by 17,540, but doctors say testing alone is not the reason the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

"It’s not only volume of testing contributing to our numbers," Dr. Danny Branstetter, a medical director of infection prevention with Wellstar said. "The percent positive is also increasing, leading to evidence that we are experiencing the increased ongoing spread of this virus in our community."

Dr. Branstetter told FOX 5's Alex Whittler residents of more rural communities should not be fooled by high numbers in highly populated areas. He said the rate of COVID-19 cases may actually be higher.

According to the Georgia DPH, Echols and Chattahoochee counties top that list, but fortunately, neither county has experienced any deaths from the disease.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Best prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

• Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

• Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

• Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

• Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

• Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA