Data shows new COVID-19 cases steadily climbing in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports a continuation in the steady increase of confirmed coronavirus cases. More than 3,000 new cases have been added each day this week, the GPDH reports. Nearly one in ten tests administered since the start of the pandemic have returned positive.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 23,239 new tests were added to GPDH’s data, a number that has been mostly consistent for the past week. Those tests saw the highest single-day percentage of positive cases this month with just under 15%. The GPDH reports 3,441 new confirmed cases have been added since Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 131,275 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of tests conducted for the coronavirus during this outbreak, according to the GDPH, should exceed 1.2 million by the end of the week.

The GDPH reports 2,841 people are currently hospitalized. That is a 24-hour increase of 55. The data from the past few days shows the increase in hospital beds being used has slowed a bit.

The death toll in the state increased by 13 on Wednesday to 3,104, according to the GDPH.

